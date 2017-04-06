Crime Stoppers: Church’s Chicken Robbery

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspect responsible for Tuesday evening’s armed robbery of the Church’s Chicken restaurant on the city’s East Mesa.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, police were dispatched to the armed robbery call at Church’s Chicken at 5092 Bataan Memorial West. Officers learned that a man entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun he used to threaten employees and then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

No injuries were reported and the man was last seen leaving the restaurant through the east-side doors. Video and still images from surveillance cameras have been released to help solve this crime.

The suspect wore a partial mask to conceal his face.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect responsible for the armed robbery is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip by text message to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

The Crime Stoppers number and text messaging services are operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.