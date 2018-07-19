Crimestoppers seeks tips in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

Bulletin report



Las Cruces police continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday evening and hope a reward of up to $1,000 will help lead to the identification of the driver of the vehicle, according to a press release from the Las Cruces Police Department and Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, July 14, on the 2600 block of west Picacho Avenue. Police learned that a 49-year-old pedestrian was walking north, across Picacho Avenue, when he was struck by a four-door sedan that was traveling west. The 49-year-old man was transported to University Medical Center where he remains hospitalized. His injuries, although serious, do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the vehicle that fled is a dark-blue, four-door Honda that now has damage to its front-end. Police also recovered the driver-side mirror that apparently broke off during the crash. A photo of the mirror is attached.

It’s likely the driver of the vehicle changed his or her routine following the crash, and possibly has the car garaged or under repair as a result. It’s also likely that the driver may have skipped work, deviated from routine or is now driving a different vehicle to avoid detection.

Anyone with information that can help identify the driver, or anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicle involved in this crash, is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and can remain completely anonymous.