Crosstown traffic

Mayfield is set to snap the football against crosstown rival Centennial Friday, Oct. 13, at the Field of Dreams in a game won by Centennial 37-23. The Hawks improved to 4-4 with their third-straight win, while the Trojans fell to 1-6. Centennial faces another hot team in Las Cruces High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Field of Dreams. The Bulldawgs are 6-1 after stuffing Carlsbad 45-6. Oñate, 2-5, ends a two-week layoff at Hobbs Friday, Oct. 20. Kickoff is 7 p.m. (Bulletin photo by Steve MacIntyre)