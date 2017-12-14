Cybill Shepherd, Pam Grier, RJ Mitte coming to 2018 film festival

The 2018 Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) will screen outstanding films and welcome major celebrities, including television and movie actors Cybill Shepherd and Pam Grier, and actor, producer and model, RJ Mitte.

Shepherd starred in the late-1980 television series “Moonlighting” opposite Bruce Willis and in her own situation comedy, “Cybill” in the late 1990s. Her film credits include “The Last Picture Show,” “The Heartbreak Kid” and “Taxi Driver.”

Shepherd made her Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Gore Vidal’s “The Best Man.” She has recorded 11 albums and, in 2000, published her memoirs: “Cybill Disobedience: How I Survived Beauty Pageants, Elvis, Sex, Bruce Willis, Lies, Marriage, Motherhood, Hollywood, and the Irrepressible Urge to Say What I Think.”

Grier’s acting career covers almost 50 years and includes Golden Globe and Emmy award nominations. She is perhaps best known for her starring role in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown.”

Mitte is best known for her performance as Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of a high school science teacher turned drug dealer (played by Bryan Cranston) on the 2008-13 AMC television series “Breaking Bad,” which was filmed in Albuquerque.

Mitte, 25, will attend the film festival as a celebrity presenter and will be inducted into the New Mexico Film and Television Hall of Fame, according to an LCIFF news release.

Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3, and wore leg braces for much of his childhood. He serves as a celebrity ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy.

Shepherd and Grier (along with James Brolin), star in “Rose,” the film selected as LCIFF’s opening-night screening, which begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Allen Theatres Cineport 10 at Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., according to a film festival news release.

Shepherd and Grier will attend the screening and the question-and-answer session that follows. There will also be an after-party with Shepherd and Grier for VIP Ticket holders, the news release said.

Shepherd will also receive LCIFF’s Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award on Thursday night, March 8.

“Rose” was filmed on location in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and was written and directed by Las Cruces’ Rod McCall.

It follows Rose (Shepherd), a recently disabled and widowed ex-cop who discovers that she may have a life-threatening illness, according to the LCIFF release.

“On her journey, Rose discovers more than just the simple beauty of New Mexico when she meets — and falls in love with – Max (Brolin), an old cowboy who comes to a crossroads of his own.”

“She decides to go on a solo road trip in a motorized wheelchair through the Land of Enchantment in an effort to reconcile with her estranged son and make her peace with life,” the news release said.

“We are excited to have ‘Rose’ as our opening night film because it was shot locally by my dear friend, local filmmaker Rod McCall,” LCIFF Executive Director Ross Marks said.

“One of the main objectives of the film festival to is to grow the entertainment industry in southern New Mexico,” Marks said. “There is no better way to do that than to showcase the films made here, like ‘Rose.’ The fact that ‘Rose’ is a fabulous film with a terrific cast makes it all the more sweet.

“We are excited to host ‘Rose,’ director Rod McCall, producer Greg Clonts, Cybill Shepherd, Pam Grier and all the folks that helped make the film possible,” he said. “It will be a great opening night of what promises to be the best Las Cruces International Film Festival yet.”

“The cast of “Rose” also includes a number of local actors, including Mark Vasconcellos, Cassandra Rochelle Fetters, Melissa Chambers and David Edwards.

During the festival, LCIFF will present awards for short film, short subject documentary, student film, feature films (including grand jury prize, audience choice award, best screenplay, best cinematography, best director and feature documentary (including grand jury prize, audience choice award and best documentary).

VIP tickets for the film festival are $150. All film and workshop access passes are $75. A $20 daily screening pass provides access to the opening night film and all day on Thursday, March 8. Single tickets, if still available, can be purchased for $8 at Cineport 10 on March 7.

For all other ticket prices and packages, visit Lascrucesfilmfest.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. downtown, and at Eventbrite.

“My advice is for film fans to get their tickets to the film festival soon as we expect that many of the events, like opening night will sell out quickly,” Marks said.

Film festival poster release party is Jan. 26

The Las Cruces International Film Festival will host its annual poster release party beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at the Cutter Gallery, 2640 El Paseo Road, festival Executive Director Ross Marks said.

“We will reveal Mike Groves’ 2018 collectible poster and sell VIP tickets (to the festival) at a discounted rate at that time,” Marks said.

“People should take advantage of the discounted passes and get a beautiful signed, collectible Mike Groves film festival poster.