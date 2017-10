DAWN RIDERS

From left, Gabe Rochelle, George Pearson, Ashleigh Curry and Audra Yerxa meet at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum early Monday, Oct. 9, for the “Share the Road Las Cruces Visibility Ride,” sponsored by Velo Cruces (“the voice of the cycling community”) to promote safety and awareness among motorists and bicyclists on Las Cruces roadways.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE