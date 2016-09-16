Diez Y Seis tradition continues in Mesilla

“It’s not a trend, it’s a tradition!”

Those words can be found on the Facebook page for the Old Mesilla Diez y Seis de Septiembre Celebration held each year on the Mesilla Plaza.

The action kicks off with a parade down Avenida de Mesilla at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17. Throughout the day, there will be mariachi and dance performances.

Both days of the festival will feature arts, crafts and food vendors, games and carnival rides and more.

On Sept. 15, 1810, Fr. Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest in the small Mexican village of Dolores, rang the church bells and called to arms the roughly 600 people of the town, urging them to defend their home and, most of all, to fight for an impoverished and oppressed Mexico’s independence from Spanish rule. The peal of the church bells of Dolores would come to stand as the symbolic start to the Mexican War of Independence, which raged for 11 years before Mexico finally gained its sovereignty from overseas rule.

Now, more than 200 years later, that same call – “El Grito de Dolores” as it is known in the annals of Mexican history – still rings out each fall as communities throughout Mexico, the Borderlands and beyond join together to celebrate Diez y Seis de Septiembre, or Mexican Independence Day.

For more information, www.mesillanm.gov or call 575-524-3262.

Mexican crafts from Guadalajara on display for the crowds gathered at Mesilla’s Diez y Seis de Septiembre celebration.

Dressed as a Mexican Bandito, Vince Sanchez parades down Avenue de Mesilla with his troupe Six Guns and Shady Ladies in 2014.

Karla Sanchez of Ballet Folklorico De La Tierra Del Encan, demonstrates a traditional Mexican dance.

NMSU international students, Andresa Molina of Brazil (left); Abeer Alsaedi of Saudi Arabia (center); and Angélica Brito of Mexico (right), salute during the playing of Mexico’s National Anthem.

Trumpet player Victor Mendoza warms up before performing with Las Cruces local mariachi band Fuego Del Sol.

Standing in salute to the Mexican flag, Maria Zavala cheers “Viva Mexico.”