Domenici dies on day of Public Policy Conference

nmpolitics.net Report

Pete Domenici, a Republican who served New Mexico in the U.S. Senate from 1973-2009, has died, the Albuquerque Journal is reporting.

Domenici was 85. His death was confirmed to the newspaper by his wife, Nancy, and his son, Pete Domenici Jr.

Domenici had recently undergone abdominal surgery. He suffered a setback and was in intensive care, the Journal reported. He died surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

“He is out of pain and we all feel good about that,” the Domenicis said in a statement to the Journal. “We are grateful for all of the people who helped here at the hospital and elsewhere.”

Domenici died on the opening day of the annual Domenici Public Policy Conference at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

Information courtesy of http://nmpolitics.net/index/2017/09/former-u-s-sen-pete-domenici-dies/