Domenici Public Policy Conference Wednesday, Thursday

WHO: Presenters will discuss U.S. foreign policy, equity in education, workforce issues

WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

WHERE: Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave.

The 2017 Domenici Public Policy Conference at New Mexico State University will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the conference, and this year’s topics will highlight U.S. foreign policy, equity in education and workforce issues.

The two-day conference, Sept. 13-14, will be held at the Las Cruces Convention Center. The Domenici Institute for Public Policy at NMSU is named after Pete V. Domenici, New Mexico’s longest-serving U.S. senator. The institute at NMSU was created to continue Domenici’s legacy of service to both the state and the country.

Wednesday’s speakers include Richard G. Lugar, Carlos Pascual, Gov. Gary Locke and Eric Edelman. A major gift will be announced at Wednesday’s opening ceremony.

Thursday’s presenters are Ken Eisner, Pedro Noguera, Antonia Novello, Celina Bussey and Seth Harris.

For a detailed agenda and more information on the speakers visit http://domenici.nmsu.edu/domenici-public-policy-conference/.