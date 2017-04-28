Dinner with

DONALDSON

Sam Donaldson, renowned reporter and news anchor for ABC News (1967-2013), was the keynote speaker at the annual awards banquet for New Mexico Press Women at La Posta de Mesilla Saturday, April 22. Donaldson was a White House correspondent for 13 years and a panelist and co-anchor of the network’s Sunday program, “This Week.” The banquet capped a two-day conference in Las Cruces exploring the topic, “Media Literacy in a Post-Truth Society.”

BULLETIN PHOTOS BY TRACY ROY

The news correspondent with Las Cruces Press Women member Marisa Macy.