Downtown Parking Lot Closures

The City of Las Cruces Street and Traffic Operations crews will be performing maintenance on parking lots 3 & 4 downtown as well as on some adjacent walkways. Parking lot 3, located directly behind Insta-Copy, will be closed Wednesday, April 12. Parking lot 4, located directly behind Dwell Yoga and Black Box Theatre, will be closed Thursday, April 13.

Maintenance will consist of sweeping the lots and repairing potholes. Each lot will only be closed for the one day listed above. They will reopen the following day.

Businesses that use the lots for storing their company cars will need to move them to the adjoining lot for that day. They can be moved back when the work is complete.

For more information contact Andy Hume, Las Cruces Downtown Coordinator, at 575-528-3048 or by email at ahume@las-cruces.org.

Parking lot closure map