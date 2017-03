Boutz Road at the El Paseo Road intersection will have alternating lane closures for 2 weeks beginning Monday, March 6, for median improvements. Motorists wanting to avoid possible delays should seek alternate routes. The project may affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes 6 and 7. For more information, call 575-528-3098. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.

City of Las Cruces News Release:  March 1, 2017