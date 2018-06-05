Election Day: Polling locations, races

Bulletin Report
Primary Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at 40 voting locations throughout the county.
CONTESTED RACES
Where you live will dictate which, if any, state representative primary and/or county commission primary you vote in. State Senate seats, county clerk and treasurer and county commission Districts 2 and 4 are not on the 2018 ballot.
For a complete list of all candidates and to view results after 7 p.m. today, visit www.donaanacounty.org.
Democrats
- County sheriff: Incumbent Enrique “Kiki” Vigil, former Undersheriff Eddie Lerma, former Doña Ana County internal affairs investigator Kim Stewart and former New Mexico, Texas and Washington state law enforcement officer Carlos H. Preciado, all of Las Cruces; Otero County Deputy Sheriff Larry Anthony Roybal, La Mesa.
- County assessor: Chief Deputy Paul Ponce and former county commissioner Leticia Duarte-Benavidez.
- Third Judicial District judge, Division 8: Incumbent Jeanne H. Quintero, county Magistrate Judge Richard Jacquez, Grace Duran, Isabel D. Jerabek and Dania R. Gardea.
- Doña Ana County Commission, District 1: Former county clerk Lynn Ellins, Arturo Uribe, Eugene Alvarez, all of Las Cruces; Orlando Jimenez, La Mesa; Antoinette M. Reyes, San Miguel.
- Doña Ana County Commission, District 5: Former commissioner Oscar Vasquez Butler, Karen Trujillo, Manuel Sanchez and Dickie Apodaca.
- State representative, District 33: Micaela Lara Cadena, former county treasurer Mary Martinez White and Guenevere McMahon, all of Las Cruces.
- State representative, District 34: Incumbent Bealquin “Bill” Gomez, La Mesa; Raymundo Lara, Anthony.
- State representative, District 52: Incumbent Doreen Gallegos, Las Cruces; Jaime Gonzalez Castillo, Anthony.
- State representative, District 53: Former state House candidate Willie Madrid and Javier Gonzales, both of Chaparral.
Republicans
- New Mexico U.S. Second Congressional District: Former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman, Hobbs; state Rep. Yvette Harrell, Alamogordo; former NMSU professor Gavin Clarkson, Las Cruces; digital marketer Clayburn Griffin, Lovington.
- Public Regulation Commission, District 5: Former PRC Commissioner Ben Hall, Ruidoso; farmer and retired business owner Joseph Bizzell, Los Lunas; businessman Chris P. Mathys, Las Cruces.
- Doña Ana County Commission, District 1: Former state Rep. John L. Zimmerman and Roberto Martinez, both of Las Cruces.
POLLING LOCATIONS
- Las Cruces
Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Parkway
Corbett Center, NMSU campus
Desert Hills Elementary School, 280 N. Roadrunner Parkway
Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd.
East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Drive
Fairacres Elementary School, 4501 W. Picacho Ave.
Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Circle
Jornada Elementary School, 3400 Elks Drive
Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Drive
Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Road
Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St.
Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Drive
New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road
Oñate High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Drive
Sierra Middle School, 1700 Spruce St.
Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Drive
Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Road
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.
Tombaugh Elementary School, 226 Carver Road
University Hills Elementary School, 2005 S. Locust St.
Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Drive.
- Anthony
Anthony Elementary School, 600 N. Fourth St.
Gadsden Middle School, 1301 W. Washington St.
- Berino
Berino Elementary School, 92 Shrode Road.
- Chaparral
Chaparral Middle School, 290 Lisa Drive.
- Doña Ana
Doña Ana Community Center, 5745 Ledesma Drive.
- Garfield
Garfield Elementary School, 8820 Highway 187.
- Hatch
Hatch High School, 170 E Herrera Road.
- La Mesa
La Mesa Fire Station, 15765 Highway 28.
- La Union
La Union Elementary School, 875 Mercantile Ave.
- Mesilla
Mesilla Elementary School, 2363 Calle Del Sur.
- Mesilla Park
Frank O’Brien Papen Center (Mesilla Park Recreation Center), 304 W. Bell Ave.
- Mesquite
Mesquite Elementary School, 205 NM Highway 228.
- Organ
Organ Fire Station, 5816 3rd St.
- Radium Springs
Radium Springs Community Center, 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Road.
- Rincon
Rincon Fire Station, 255 Harlan St.
- San Miguel
North Valley Elementary School, 300 Cascade Ave.
- Santa Teresa
Santa Teresa Middle School, 4800 McNutt Road.
- Sunland Park
Desert View Elementary School, 1105 Valle Vista St.
- Vado
Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave.
