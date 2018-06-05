Election Day: Polling locations, races

Bulletin Report

Primary Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at 40 voting locations throughout the county.

CONTESTED RACES

Where you live will dictate which, if any, state representative primary and/or county commission primary you vote in. State Senate seats, county clerk and treasurer and county commission Districts 2 and 4 are not on the 2018 ballot.

For a complete list of all candidates and to view results after 7 p.m. today, visit www.donaanacounty.org.

Democrats

County sheriff : Incumbent Enrique “Kiki” Vigil, former Undersheriff Eddie Lerma, former Doña Ana County internal affairs investigator Kim Stewart and former New Mexico, Texas and Washington state law enforcement officer Carlos H. Preciado, all of Las Cruces; Otero County Deputy Sheriff Larry Anthony Roybal, La Mesa.

: Chief Deputy Paul Ponce and former county commissioner Leticia Duarte-Benavidez. Third Judicial District judge, Division 8 : Incumbent Jeanne H. Quintero, county Magistrate Judge Richard Jacquez, Grace Duran, Isabel D. Jerabek and Dania R. Gardea.

: Incumbent Jeanne H. Quintero, county Magistrate Judge Richard Jacquez, Grace Duran, Isabel D. Jerabek and Dania R. Gardea. Doña Ana County Commission, District 1 : Former county clerk Lynn Ellins, Arturo Uribe, Eugene Alvarez, all of Las Cruces; Orlando Jimenez, La Mesa; Antoinette M. Reyes, San Miguel.

: Former county clerk Lynn Ellins, Arturo Uribe, Eugene Alvarez, all of Las Cruces; Orlando Jimenez, La Mesa; Antoinette M. Reyes, San Miguel. Doña Ana County Commission, District 5 : Former commissioner Oscar Vasquez Butler, Karen Trujillo, Manuel Sanchez and Dickie Apodaca.

: Former commissioner Oscar Vasquez Butler, Karen Trujillo, Manuel Sanchez and Dickie Apodaca. State representative, District 33 : Micaela Lara Cadena, former county treasurer Mary Martinez White and Guenevere McMahon, all of Las Cruces.

: Micaela Lara Cadena, former county treasurer Mary Martinez White and Guenevere McMahon, all of Las Cruces. State representative, District 34: Incumbent Bealquin “Bill” Gomez, La Mesa; Raymundo Lara, Anthony.

Incumbent Bealquin “Bill” Gomez, La Mesa; Raymundo Lara, Anthony. State representative, District 52 : Incumbent Doreen Gallegos, Las Cruces; Jaime Gonzalez Castillo, Anthony.

: Incumbent Doreen Gallegos, Las Cruces; Jaime Gonzalez Castillo, Anthony. State representative, District 53: Former state House candidate Willie Madrid and Javier Gonzales, both of Chaparral.

Republicans

New Mexico U.S. Second Congressional District : Former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman, Hobbs; state Rep. Yvette Harrell, Alamogordo; former NMSU professor Gavin Clarkson, Las Cruces; digital marketer Clayburn Griffin, Lovington.

: Former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman, Hobbs; state Rep. Yvette Harrell, Alamogordo; former NMSU professor Gavin Clarkson, Las Cruces; digital marketer Clayburn Griffin, Lovington. Public Regulation Commission, District 5 : Former PRC Commissioner Ben Hall, Ruidoso; farmer and retired business owner Joseph Bizzell, Los Lunas; businessman Chris P. Mathys, Las Cruces.

: Former PRC Commissioner Ben Hall, Ruidoso; farmer and retired business owner Joseph Bizzell, Los Lunas; businessman Chris P. Mathys, Las Cruces. Doña Ana County Commission, District 1: Former state Rep. John L. Zimmerman and Roberto Martinez, both of Las Cruces.

POLLING LOCATIONS

Las Cruces

Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Parkway

Corbett Center, NMSU campus

Desert Hills Elementary School, 280 N. Roadrunner Parkway

Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd.

East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Drive

Fairacres Elementary School, 4501 W. Picacho Ave.

Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Circle

Jornada Elementary School, 3400 Elks Drive

Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Drive

Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Road

Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St.

Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Drive

New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road

Oñate High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Drive

Sierra Middle School, 1700 Spruce St.

Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Drive

Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Road

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

Tombaugh Elementary School, 226 Carver Road

University Hills Elementary School, 2005 S. Locust St.

Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Drive.

Anthony

Anthony Elementary School, 600 N. Fourth St.

Gadsden Middle School, 1301 W. Washington St.

Berino

Berino Elementary School, 92 Shrode Road.

Chaparral

Chaparral Middle School, 290 Lisa Drive.

Doña Ana

Doña Ana Community Center, 5745 Ledesma Drive.

Garfield

Garfield Elementary School, 8820 Highway 187.

Hatch

Hatch High School, 170 E Herrera Road.

La Mesa

La Mesa Fire Station, 15765 Highway 28.

La Union

La Union Elementary School, 875 Mercantile Ave.

Mesilla

Mesilla Elementary School, 2363 Calle Del Sur.

Mesilla Park

Frank O’Brien Papen Center (Mesilla Park Recreation Center), 304 W. Bell Ave.

Mesquite

Mesquite Elementary School, 205 NM Highway 228.

Organ

Organ Fire Station, 5816 3rd St.

Radium Springs

Radium Springs Community Center, 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Road.

Rincon

Rincon Fire Station, 255 Harlan St.

San Miguel

North Valley Elementary School, 300 Cascade Ave.

Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa Middle School, 4800 McNutt Road.

Sunland Park

Desert View Elementary School, 1105 Valle Vista St.

Vado

Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave.