2018 Midterm Election: Xochitl Torres Small picks up U.S. House seat, after all

BULLETIN REPORT







Xochitl Torres Small wins U.S. House Seat

Democrat Xochitl Torres Small pulls off an upset over Republican Yvette Herrell in the 2nd Congressional District race after approximately 4,000 absentee ballots were counted today in Doña Ana County. Herrell was leading after polls closed Tuesday evening, but the Doña Ana County absentee precinct board reconvened at 10 a.m. Wednesday to complete the process of counting the remaining 4,000 of 8,000 absentee ballots, according to a press release from the Secretary of State office.

Unofficial results, but with all precincts reporting, show Torres Small at 50.70 percent of the votes (99,440) and Herrell at 49.30 percent, or 96,712 votes.

All early voting and Election Day results from Doña Ana County have been tabulated and are posted on the unofficial results page of the Secretary of State’s website.

NEW MEXICO MIDTERM UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

Results as of 8:45 p.m., Nov. 7, 2018. For updated results and to see those not listed here, visit electionresults.sos.state.nm.us.

U.S. SENATOR

(D) Martin Heinrich, 53.97%

(L) Gary Johnson, 15.40%

(R) Mick Rick, 30.63%

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 2

(D) Xochitl Torres Small, 50.7% (99,440 votes)

(R) Yvette Herrell, 49.30% (96,712 votes)

GOVERNOR & LT. GOVERNOR

(D) Michelle Lujan Grisham and Howie Morales, 57.08% (392,215 votes)

(R) Steve Pearce and Michelle Garcia Holmes, 42.92% (292,047)

SECRETARY OF STATE

(D) Maggie Toulouse Oliver, 57.65% (392,952 votes)

(L) Ginger Grider, 5% (34,097 votes)

(R) Gavin Clarkson, 37.35% (254,610 votes)

STATE AUDITOR

(D) Brian Colon, 57.44%

(R) Wayne Johnson, 42.56%

STATE TREASURER

(D) Tim Eichenberg, 57.81%

(R) Arthur Castillo, 42.19%

ATTORNEY GENERAL

(D) Hector Balderas, 61.69%

(L) A Blair Dunn, 4.77%

(R) Michael Eugene Hendricks 33.54%



COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS

(D) Stephanie Garcia Richard, 50.98%

(L) Michael Lucero, 5.77%

(R) Patrick Lyons, 43.45%

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

• 1: Proposing an amendment to Article 6, Section 13 of the Constitution of New Mexico to give the legislature authority to provide for Appellate Jurisdiction by Statute. For, 58%; Against, 42%

• 2: Proposing an amendment to Article 5 of the Constitution of New Mexico to create an independent State Ethics Commission with jurisdiction to investigate, adjudicate and issue advisory opinions concerning civil violations of laws governing ethics, standards of conduct and reporting requirements as provided by law. For, 75.02%; Against, 24.98%

BOND QUESTIONS

• A: $10.7 million for senior citizen facility improvement, construction and equipment acquisition projects. For, 70.81%; Against, 29.19%

• B: $12.8 million for academic, public school, tribal and public library resource acquisitions. For, 68.72%; Against, 31.28%

• C: $6.1 million for the purchase of school buses. For, 68.80%; Against 31.20%

• D: $136.2 million to make capital expenditures for certain higher education, special schools and tribal schools. For, 65.73%; Against, 34.27%

STATE REPRESENTATIVES (Doña Ana County)

District 33

(D) Michaela Lara Cadena, 64.96%

(R) Charles Wendler, 35.04%

District 35

(D) Angelica Rubio, 64.35%

(R) Jonathan Kyle Allen, 35.65%

District 36

(D) Nathan Small, 59.91%

(R) David Tofsted, 40.09%

District 37

(D) Joanne Ferrary, 59.33%

(R) Bev Courtney, 40.67%

District 39

(D) Rodolpho “Rudy” Martinez, 57.95%

(R) Lee Cotter, 42.05%

District 52

(D) Doreen Ybarra Gallegos, 66.23%

(R) David Cheek, 33.77%

District 53

(D) Willie A. Madrid, 53.05%

(R) Ricky Little, 46.95%

DOÑA ANA COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

(D) Lynn Ellins, 60.34%

(R) John Zimmerman, 39.66%

County Commissioner, District 3

(D) Shannon Reynolds, 54.59%

(R) Benjamin Rawson, 45.41%

County Commissioner, District 5

(D) Karen Trujillo, 57.16%

(R) Kim Hakes, 42.84%

County Assessor

(D) Leticia Duarte Benavidez, 60.03%

(R) Christopher Schoonover, 39.97%

County Sheriff

(D) Kim Kristine Stewart, 56.14%

(R) Todd Garrison, 43.86%

Probate Judge

(D) Diana Bustamante, 62.66%

(R) Matthew Garrett Anciaux, 37.34%



ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTIES: WHAT THEY WERE SAYING

DEMOCRATS

Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Doña Ana, on her victory in District 37

“It feels wonderful … We have a great opportunity with Michelle Lujan Grisham as our new governor.”

Rep.-elect Micaela Lara Cadena, District 33

“I grew up in District 33. I’m proud to be raising my daughters in the district that raised me. Today is the beginning. The real work continues.”

Shannon Reynolds, who defeated Ben Rawson for County Commission District 3

“The turnout to support me was humbling. To win this kind of race is never a one-man show. [I’ll] do my best to serve you and do what the county needs.”

Steve Fischmann, winner in District 5, New Mexico Public Regulation Commission

“Utilities are running the PRC. In many cases, they are looting the state.”

U.S. Representative candidate Xochitl Torres-Small, on her tight race with Republican Yvette Herrell

“[It’s important to wait] until every person’s voice is heard.”

REPUBLICANS

Bev Courtney, who lost NM Representative, District 37

“I wanted to be pro-life because the law and our culture hinges on protecting the basic rights of the mother and child … [After this] I’m going back to work. I teach concealed carry. The best line of defense is the front line, the closest, if the teacher is willing and able, I would let them be armed … Right now, I’m tired but I won’t say no [if asked to run again]. I said no last time and here I am.”

Jackie Straley, watch party attendee and voter

“The polls closed at 7 but we were there until 7:30. There were record numbers, I guess, this year.”

Betty Bishop, Doña Ana County Republican Party chair

“Win or lose our plan is to grow and expand – recruit more people and get more voters involved in the party.”