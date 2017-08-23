Fall is in the air

120
Alpha Xi Delta Sorority sisters Brianna Bridgeforth and Caroline Stapleton recruit pledges inside Corbett Center Student Union.
New Mexico State University students returned to classes Wednesday, Aug. 16, as the campus awoke from its summer slumber. Photos by Steve Macintyre

Arriving students on their various missions brought energy to the NMSU campus.
NMSU film students Grant Lebron and Wilton Vuntain walk to class through Corbett Student Union.
