Farm & Ranch Museum to celebrate milestone

By MIKE COOK

Las Cruces Bulletin

New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is celebrating several major milestones with its Community Appreciation Day, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road.

Admission to the museum is free to everyone that day.

“With our accreditation achievement and the Heritage Garden opening, we feel like this is a special time at the museum, and we want to share it with the community, said Museum Communications Manager Craig Massey.

“A big part of accreditation is our role in the community, so everyone who loves this place and supports us, whether it’s through visitation or becoming a Friend of the Museum, played a part in that honor,” he said.

“We’re making it a free-admission day to say thank you and remind everyone what the museum has to offer. We have some amazing exhibits on display right now, and we also want to show our demonstrations,” Massey said.

The Heritage Garden is the newest venue at the 47-acre museum, which is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the construction of its main building, which was named in honor of Bruce King (1924-2009), who served three terms as New Mexico’s governor, 1971-75, 1979-83 and 199195. The garden is located in front of the Bruce King building and includes a sculpture by nationally recognized artist Martha Pettigrew and a wall that Massey said will be used to honor museum supporters. The garden will be available for parties, weddings and other functions.

The museum announced in July that it has received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition available to museums. “Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies and to the museum-going public,” said Massey.

One of the highlights of Community Appreciation Day “will be the Parade of Breeds demonstration at 11:30 a.m., where the livestock staff brings examples of each of the museum’s seven different breeds of beef cattle into the shaded round pen to talk about the characteristics and origin of each breed,” Massey said in an Aug. 17 NMFRHM news release.

Activities will also include live demonstrations, including blacksmithing, quilting, wool spinning, sewing, weaving, wood carving and dowsing. Pony rides for children, which cost $5, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

There also will be a plant sale.

NMFRHM, which is part of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, opened in 1998. In addition to its main building, the campus includes three large barns, a greenhouse, roping arena, animal pens, the historic Green Bridge, a theater, indoor and outdoor exhibits, banquet and event rooms, an amphitheater and a gift shop and snack bar.

