Fire investigators seek arson suspects

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the person or persons responsible for setting fire to a north Nevarez Street house on Black Friday.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and can remain completely anonymous.



About 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 104 N. Nevarez St. The single-family residence was fully-engulfed when firefighters arrived. The blaze was quickly extinguished but resulted in extensive damage to the house. The house had been vacant for several years and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators learned that two women were seen inside the house just prior to the blaze. A witness told fire investigators that one of the women appeared to have been “blown out” of the house the moment the fire erupted. The two women then got in a newer-model, dark gray, 4-door vehicle – possibly a BMW sedan – and fled before police or firefighters arrived.

One of the women was said to be heavy-set while the second was described as skinny. Both women were said to have their hair pinned back in ponytails.

Fire investigators have reason to believe the heavy-set woman may have been injured when she was “blown out” of the house.

Anyone with information that can help identify the two women is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.