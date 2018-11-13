First-half tax bill mailed, due by Dec. 10

BULLETIN REPORT

Doña Ana County Treasurer Eric L. Rodriguez has mailed 2018’s first-half property tax bills, according to a press release from the county. The due date is Dec. 10 for first-half property taxes before state-mandated interest and penalties begin to accumulate.

Citing convenience as a priority for his office, Rodriguez said payments can be made in a number of ways, such as:

• By mailing payment to the Treasurer’s Office using the self-addressed envelope provided with the tax notice.

• In person at the Treasurer’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 845 Motel Blvd., in Las Cruces.

• By using the indoor drop box, located near the Treasurer’s Office teller windows.

• Online with a credit or debit card, or via electronic checks at www.donaanacounty.org/tax/ or by phone at (575) 647-7433. There is a nominal fee for this service.

• In person from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10 at either of the following satellite locations:

Anthony City Hal, 820 Highway 47, Anthony, NM

Hatch City Hall, 133 Franklin St., Hatch, NM

Sunland Park City Hall, 1000 McNutt Road A, Sunland Park, NM

Lake Section Water Co., 303 E. El Paso Drive, Chaparral, NM

For property owners whose taxes are paid by an escrow holder, the tax bill will be sent directly to the escrow holder.

Property owners who have not paid their taxes in full and did not receive reminders should immediately contact the Treasurer’s Office at 575-647-7433. Mobile home owners who did not receive a tax bill should contact the Treasurer’s office, since mobile homes are taxed separately from the land on which they are placed.

“We make every effort to notify every property owner of their tax obligations,” Rodriguez said. “We have already sent out more than 69,000 first-half reminders. If for some reason you haven’t paid your property taxes, please don’t miss the Dec. 10 deadline.”

Rodriguez said the only way for property owners to avoid penalties and interest is by making arrangements to pay property taxes on time. Once penalty and interest are incurred, there is no provision in the state’s tax code to remove the charges from an account.