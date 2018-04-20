Here are five things to do this weekend. Pick up a copy of this week’s Bulletin for a full calendar of events.
- Catch a movie: “The Insult,” given a grade of B by critic Jeff Berg in this week’s Bulletin, is playing at Fountain Theatre, opening tonight and running through next Thursday, April 26.
- Give your opinion: On Saturday, April 21, the Arts and Cultural District Plan Open House presents the first draft of the plan available for public comment. The community will have an opportunity to share thoughts on the impact and importance of the plan, and city staff will be present to answer any question or concerns. The Open House is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St.
- Listen to some live music: Catch CW Ayon tonight, 8-10 p.m., at NM Vintage Wines, 2461 Calle Principal, in Mesilla. Saturday evening, Maldita Union with cumbia, bolero, flamenco and folkie-Foxtrot will perform. From 3-5 p.m. this Sunday, The Cajon Brothers will perofrm blues, jazz and acoustic rock fusion.
- Volunteer: Hermosa Heights Elementary School, 1655 E. Amador Ave., will get a 60th birthday present when hundreds of volunteers show up to paint, clean and beautify the school Saturday, April 21. It’s Las Cruces Public Schools’ 11th annual Comcast Cares Day, from 8 a.m. to noon. Each volunteer gets a free T-shirt, a pancake breakfast provided by IHOP and lunch from Texas Roadhouse.
- Get outdoors: Join in on a Prehistoric Trackways hike from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Meet at the second parking lot from the monument entrance. Guided hike leads participants to the Trackways Discovery Site and Flood Site. Free. Info: Bureau of Land Management Office, 575-525-4309 or Daniella Barraza at 575-525-4487.
