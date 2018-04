NMSU Horticulture Forum member Paul Lambert holds a grazania Saturday morning, April 21, during Earth Day on the Plaza de Las Cruces. Drought-tolerant grazanias, according to the web, are “a genus of flowering plants in the family Asteraceae, native to Southern Africa. They produce large, daisy-like composite flowerheads in brilliant shades of yellow and orange, over a long period in summer.”

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE