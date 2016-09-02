Food, drink, music and fun highlight holiday weekend

BULLETIN REPORT

Labor Day is always a kinetic time in the Las Cruces area. Sure, you can hang out at home, slap a few steaks on the grill and settle in with a cold drink. If you feel like stepping out, though, there are a plethora of opportunities when you hit the ground running.

A wine festival, a wine and beer festival, an arts festival and an entire town’s celebration of our state’s favorite fruit will all vie for attention.

There will be drinks and food – lots of food – and crafts and art work and, oh yeah, live music.

Check out what’s happening:

Harvest Wine Festival

When: Noon to 6 p.m., Sept 3 to 5

Where: Southern NM State Fairgrounds, 12125 Robert Larson Blvd.

Tickets: $20; $10 for designated drivers or minors 16-20; 15 and under free

Info: www.nmwine.org Every year the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association rolls out the proverbial red carpet at the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds.

In addition to the wine tasting opportunities, food booths will be on hand as well as those selling crafts and arts.

Plus there’ll be live music each day. Acts such as Lucy Angel – who will hit the stage Saturday afternoon – will perform Sunday to Monday with Josh Grider and Hard Road Trio being some of those to entertain the festivalgoers.

Corks & Kegs Wine and Beer Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2; 3 to 9 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4.

Where: Burn Lake Soccer Fields, Burn Lake Road, off of West Amador Avenue

Tickets: $20 for adults 21 and over; those under age 21 free with a parent or guardian. Designated drivers $10.

Info: www.LasCrucesCorksAnd-Kegs.com New this year, the Corks & Kegs Wine and Beer Festival will offer attendees beer and wine tasting as well as food, arts and crafts booths and music of its own.

The Canadian band Emerson Drive — named top new vocal group or duo by the Academy of Country Music in 2002 and named Billboard Magazine’s top new artist in 1998 — and a number of other bands like the Caliente Band, which blends flamenco, rumba, pop and Brazilian jazz and Derick Harris Band, featuring guitardriven music will perform live.

Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday Sept. 4

Where: Holy Cross Retreat Center, 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park

Info: www.franciscanfestival.org This is an outdoor show on the beautiful grounds of the Holy Cross Retreat Center two miles south of University Ave. and Highway 10 in Las Cruces. It features 70 to 80 artists who display a variety of fine arts, including paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, wood works, jewelry, and more. The show also features an enchilada dinner and other food vendors, a silent auction, a raffle, live music on two stages and a beer/wine garden.

Hatch Chile Festival

When: Saturday Sept. 3 and Sunday Sept. 4

Where: Village of Hatch Info: www.hatchchilefest.com Labor Day weekend heralds the annual Hatch Chile Festival, a two-day celebration of the worldfamous crop. The festival attracts more than 30,000 visitors from all over the United States, including such notables as the Food Network and the BBC. Festival goers can sample famed chile recipes, watch the crowning of the chile festival queen, or toss a horseshoe.

The event also features chile ristra contests, artisan and food booths and a carnival.

Las Cruces band Hard Road Trio is scheduled to perform during the annual Harvest Wine Festival.

Many booths and tables filled with art work will be on hand at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts.

COURTESY PHOTOS