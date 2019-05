For the fallen

A Las Cruces police officer salutes the Stars & Stripes Monday evening during a candlelight vigil on Plaza de Las Cruces. The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department and other law-enforcement agencies honored officers from southern New Mexico and El Paso County who died during the past year, including those killed in the line of duty.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE