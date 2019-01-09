Funeral arrangements set for retired LCPD Chief Jaime Montoya

Funeral services and the procession route have been set for Las Cruces Police Department’s retired Chief Jaime Montoya.

Montoya, 52, passed away Jan. 3 after battling cancer in 2018. Montoya was a 26-year veteran of LCPD and served as Chief from December 2013 until his retirement in December 2017.

A public viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Baca’s Funeral Chapel at 300 E. Boutz Rd. in Las Cruces. A rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina St.

A final viewing begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Immaculate Heart of Mary. The viewing will be followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Montoya will be laid to rest at the Doña Ana Cemetery, 601 Doña Ana School Rd., in the Village of Dona Ana. The funeral procession from Immaculate Heart of Mary is anticipated to be large with temporary closures of several intersections along the way.

The route of the funeral procession from Immaculate Heart of Mary:

• North on Espina Street to Amador Avenue.

• West of Amador to Main Street.

• North on Main Street, through Downtown Las Cruces, to Picacho Avenue.

• East on Picacho, a road which turns into Spruce Avenue, to Solano Drive.

• North on Solano Drive to Main Street.

• East on Main to Elks Drive.

• North on Elks to Dona Ana School Road.

• West on Doña Ana School Road to the Doña Ana Cemetery, 601 Doña Ana School Road.

The best viewing of the funeral procession will be from the sidewalks along Main Street in Downtown Las Cruces, along Picacho Avenue between LCPD and Branigan Library, along Solano Drive between Spruce and Main, and along Elks Drive. The Las Cruces Police Department asks those who wish to mourn Chief Montoya, and honor his family, to remain on the sidewalks until the last vehicle in the procession passes.