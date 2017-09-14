Getting Wild and Scenic

Wild & Scenic Film Festival – As part of the ongoing Monuments to Main Street month of events, Wild & Scenic Film Fest is an evening of 12 environmentally focused short films tomorrow from 7-9 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.

This event is hosted by the Friends of Organ Mountains – Desert Peaks, with Chris Lang of Organ Mountain Outfitters serving as Master of Ceremonies.