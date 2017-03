GOING DANCING

New Mexico State won both Western Athletic Conference basketball titles March 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, aka the Big Dance. The women (pictured) beat Seattle U. Inset: Ian Baker, named the WAC tourney’s Most Valuable Player, cuts down the net after the men’s victory over CSU-Bakersfield. See Sports, page 61.

PHOTOS COURTESY MARK NESSIA