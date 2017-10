Happy

Tails

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE

Volunteer Sheila Alberson puts Zena, a Yorkie Terrier, into a traveling unit for safe passage to Montana and Idaho on the “Dog is my Co-pilot” plane before sunrise Monday, Oct. 16, at Las Cruces International Airport. Mesilla Valley animal rescue groups took part in a program called “Tails to Freedom” that gives 60 needy animals a chance to find forever homes in various Western locales.