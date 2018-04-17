Harry Potter’s World: Traveling exhibit makes it way to Las Cruces

By Avra Elliott

For the Bulletin

Children and adults will have the opportunity to explore the Renaissance magic, medicine and science behind the popular Harry Potter series, thanks to the efforts of the librarians at Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Burrell College Library Director Erin Palazzolo and Associate Library Director Norice Lee have worked with the U.S. National Library of Medicine to bring the traveling exhibit, Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance, Science, Magic and Medicine for a series of events in Las Cruces.

“These exhibits are very difficult to secure, so we count ourselves lucky,” Lee said.

The exhibit opened Friday, April 13, with an evening of activities including a Harry Potter-themed costume contest, games, light appetizers and chance to experience the new exhibit. Dr. William Eamon gave a talk exploring connections between medieval magic and modern science, and their common goal of understanding the secrets of nature.

The exhibit holds a special appeal to Palazzolo, who describes herself as a Harry Potter nerd, but that wasn’t the only reason she worked to bring the traveling exhibit to Las Cruces.

“We are here because we want to make a difference in the community,” Palazzolo said. “and Harry Potter has universal appeal.”

According to Burrell College Library’s website, the Harry Potter stories, though fantasy, feature “magic that is partially based on Renaissance traditions that played an important role in the development of Western science, including alchemy, astrology, and natural philosophy.” Visitors are invited to explore the intersection of these worlds through themed events as well as exhibit selections from the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine.

“This exhibit connects medical communities to literature, and it also engages younger audiences with science,” Lee said.



UPCOMING EVENTS

Palazzolo and Lee worked to create programming around the exhibit. Upcoming events include a Harry Potter-themed Astronomy Open House at New Mexico State University Campus Observatories where visitors can view constellations and learn more about the mythology behind them; family programs at Branigan Memorial Library; and a series of “lunch and learns” held at Burrell College.

“Our primary goal is to engage students and faculty as well as the community,” Lee said.

The family-themed Harry Potter programs at the Branigan Memorial Library take place from April 19-22. Events include activities for all ages, with “Rhythm Magic” for children ages 0-5 on April 20 at 10:30 a.m., and a series of owl presentations from Hawks Aloft on April 21.

Members of Hawks Aloft, an Albuquerque-based nonprofit that works to conserve indigenous birds and their habitats, will have a presentation for children at Branigan Memorial Library April 21 at 1 p.m., followed by a presentation for teens and adults from 2:30-3:30 p.m., where participants can meet Hawks Aloft’s non-releasable owls and learn more about the types of owls featured in the Harry Potter films.

Burrell College of Medicine’s “lunch and learns,” take place from noon-1 p.m. April 18 and May 2 and 9. In April Dr. Gaylene Fasenko will offer a talk on service dogs, real-life “fantastic beasts,” and on May 2 Sarah M. Allison will present on Harry Potter vs. Rita Skeeter: The Daily Prophet in the age of “Fake News.”

The final Harry Potter lunch and learn is May 9 and features Rachel Galan speaking on the universal heritage of wise women healers and the plants that are represented in folk tradition, modern herbalism and Harry Potter. Lunch and learns will take place at Burrell College; attendees can sign in at the entrance, where they will be directed to presentations.

All events are free. For more information and a full list of events, visit the Burrell College Library’s website at library.bcomnm.org.

Avra Elliott is a Las Cruces freelance writer and may be reached at elliott.avra@hotmail.com.