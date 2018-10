Bringing the

HEAT

Aggie cheerleader Haley Whitaker performs some balancing cheers with the help of fellow cheerleader Brandon Saenz Thursday night during Aggie Homecoming Week’s bonfire, held east of Aggie Memorial Stadium. The NMSU Aggies extinguished the Liberty Flames during its homecoming football game, defeating them 49-41 on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE