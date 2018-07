Helping hand

Vietnam Veteran Lawrence Orvis, Chaplain at Post 10, shares a moment with Kamila Miranda, 7, Sunday morning at the Walmart on Rinconada Boulevard during a non-perishable food drive benefiting Casa de Peregrinos. The drive was sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 431, Las Cruces. See page 26 for a July 26 ceremony in Albuquerque for Vietnam veterans.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE