Ohio State University’s Dylan Steinhilber works on his team’s 30K rocket Friday, June 22, at Spaceport America during the second annual Spaceport America Cup, headquartered in Las Cruces. The vertical launch competition, sponsored by the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association, attracted 133 teams of student rocketeers from across the U.S. and 11 countries.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE