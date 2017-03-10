HOT CUISINE

Bulletin Report

The Miss Las Cruces Scholarship Organization has a new director, and is gearing up for its annual pageant to be held at 5 p.m., March 18, at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts.

The new local director is Brandi Holcomb, who teaches family and consumer science at Camino Real Middle School. Holcomb was Miss Otero County 2014 and competed in the 2015 Miss New Mexico Pageant, where she was a top-five competitor, said Miss New Mexico Scholarship Organization Executive Director Greg Smith of Portales, New Mexico.

“Brandi is a great addition to the Miss NM Scholarship Organization family. She understands how our pageant system works and that the Miss America Organization is about service to others,” Smith said.

Holcomb said she is honored to work with the local pageant, and encouraged “all young ladies to give this a thought because this is such an amazing opportunity. I would not be who I am today without this program.”

During the pageant, the 2017 title holders will begin their reign. Taylor Rey is Miss Las Cruces 2017, and Abrianna Morales has been chosen 2017 Miss Picacho Hills Outstanding Teen, among other titles in the “Miss” and “Teen” categories. The newly crowned titleholders will compete for the title of Miss New Mexico or Miss New Mexico’s Outstanding Teen the week of June 12-18 in Portales, NM on the Campus of ENMU.

The 2018 title holders will be chosen during the upcoming Miss Las Cruces Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant is currently registering contestants, looking for sponsors and recruiting volunteers.

To be a sponsor or volunteer in any capacity, email Holcomb at brandi.holcomb7@gmail.com or Smith at missnewmexico@yucca.net.

Interested contestants should sign up by going to www.missnewmexico.org and click on the appropriate entry form link for information or to enter.

“We encourage young women between the ages of 12-17 to compete in the Teen competition and young women between the ages of 17-24 to compete in the Miss competition,” Smith said. “We will also have a Little Miss division (mentoring only) for ages 4 to 12 and a Tiny Mister & Miss division for newborns to 4 years of age.

Admission to the pageant is $20 for adults 13 and older. NMSU students’ entry is $10 with valid ID, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are only available at the door the day of the show, and there is no reserved seating.

The Miss America Organization is the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States, awarding millions of dollars annually. The organization provides women an opportunity to further their personal and professional goals and instill a spirit of community service through a variety of unique, local and nationwide, community-based programs.

2016 title holders

Miss Las Cruces: Faith Analies Cortez

Miss Dona Ana County: Isabella Morrow

Miss Las Cruces’ Outstanding Teen: Abrianna Morales