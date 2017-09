Houston, we have a donation

Barbara Hubbard shows volunteers where donations should be placed during a clothing drive held at the Pan American Center on the New Mexico State University campus Wednesday, Aug. 30. All donations will be given to the American Red Cross to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey, which slammed the Houston area Aug. 25. See page 4 for more about Las Cruces organizations pitching in for the cause.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE