Indulgence Bakery: A sweet addition to South Main

By MIKE COOK

Las Cruces Bulletin

When Si Italian Bistro closed its doors Oct. 31, it was not the end for Sweet Indulgence Bakery. Marybeth Higgins and her daughter, Meagan Higgins, are reopening Indulgence Bakery & Café later this month at 2265 S. Main St. in the Monte Vista Plaza, in the building where L & L Steakhouse, Smoky Dick’s and, later, Sheba Grill were located.

“We really love serving the community and that’s why we went forward with this,” Meagan said.

Indulgence will be open for breakfast and lunch – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, she said. It will close on Mondays.

Meagan’s brother Jeremy Hixon and Arthur Wilbur “have been working extensively on the renovations and will be the culinary team of the new café,” Meagan said. Jeremy was the owner of Si Bistro.

“While we will be having many of the same beloved desserts available that we had before, as well as other new desserts and baked goods, this is definitely a new restaurant,” Meagan said. “The breakfast and lunch menu at Indulgence will not have the same items that were offered at Si Bistro, except for some of our homemade soups, but I can guarantee it’s going to be delicious and unique,” she said.

“While Indulgence may not be a re-opening of Si Bistro or Sweet Indulgence per se, there are definitely aspects of it, particularly in the bakery, that will be familiar to our loyal customers,” Meagan said. “There are people who have gotten their favorite desserts from us for years and years, and with the opening of Indulgence, they will continue to be able to for what will hopefully be many years to come.” There are also plans to get a beer and wine license and present dessert and music nights later on, Meagan said. The family is collecting antiques to use as decorations throughout their new space. The theme will be “retro industrial,” Marybeth said. The café already has mason-jar overhead lights that are decorative and energy efficient, Hixon said. They have also purchased a rebuilt espresso machine that “has a really neat vintage look,” Megan said, and will continue to serve their signature brand of Red Rock Roasters coffee. “It’s something funky and fun, Meagan said.” The team also will include Arthur Wilbur and Celeste Chavez. “It’s family,” Marybeth said.

Sweet Indulgence opened on El Paseo Road in 1997 and moved to the Si Italian Bistro location on Idaho Avenue in 2005.

For more information, email indulgencebakerylc@ gmail.com and find them on Facebook at Indulgence Bakery and Café.

