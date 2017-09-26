It’s fair time! Southern New Mexico State Fair reflects regional culture

The Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo (SNMSFR) opens Wednesday, Sept. 28, for five days of carnival rides, school booths, arts and crafts, baking, quilts, photography, rodeos, animal shows, food, live music and other entertainment.

Special events include bull riding at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Professional bull riders from throughout the region will compete for money and prizes.

The rodeo will include the New Mexico State University Rodeo Team, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Race at the Rodeo, a youth race for rodeo riders under the age of 13.

Other attractions include a Crazy Hat Contest, where lid lovers can win up to $30 in prizes. Visit www.snmstatefairgrounds.net/crazyhat for rules and more information.

Indoor exhibits include baked goods and confections, fiber arts, photography and floriculture – all competing for blue ribbons and other prizes.

4-H indoor exhibits feature the works of 4-H students from neighboring counties, ranging in age from 8 to 19.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, is Career Fair Day for students in middle and high school, and there are many other fair events and activities for children. AGventure Days for elementary school students take place Thursday and Friday.

The fair will include a Whitley Acres Exotic Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, NSA Horsemanship by Rudy Lara of La Mesa, Zach Johnson’s Swifty Swine racing and swimming pigs, the Xpogo Stunt Team and Danny Conner’s Reptile Adventure.

The fair is overseen by the SNMSFR board, a group of volunteers which, according to the fair website, includes President Gary Lindsay, Vice President Clay Schlothauer, Secretary Darla Wax, Treasurer Keri Nuñez and members Mark Pacheco, T’Lynn Neal and William Posbeck.

For information, call 575-524-8602 or visit www.snmstatefairgrounds.net.

IF YOU GO

What: Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo

When: Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Where: Southern New Mexico fairgrounds, 12125 Robert Larson Blvd., about 15 miles west of Las Cruces via Interstate 10. From 1-10, take exit 132, toward the Las Cruces Airport

How much: $14 for adults, $10 for children ages 7-14 for single-day admission. Free for children under the age of 6. Discounts apply on certain days

Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Info: www.snmstatefairgrounds.net

SNM STATE FAIR AND RODEO SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Sept. 28

• 7 a.m.: Swine Show, Livestock Complex

• 8 a.m.: Market Rabbit Show, Livestock Complex

• 9:30 a.m., 1, 6, 8 & 9 p.m.: Amazing Adrian Magic Show, Texas Roadhouse Stage

• 10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Veteran’s Indoor Exhibit and 4-H Building open

• 10 a.m.: Poultry Show, Poultry Barn; school tours

• Noon & 7:30 p.m.: Bengal Tiger Encounter, grassy mall

• 12:30, 5:30 & 8: 30 p.m.: Cycle Circus Live, grassy mall

• 1:30 p.m.: Open Rabbit Show, Livestock Complex

• 1:30 p.m.: Dairy Pygmy and Breeding Goat shows, Livestock Complex

• 2 p.m.: Junior Market Meat Goat Show, Livestock Complex

• 6 p.m.: Bake Sale, Special Events Building

• 6:30 p.m.: Dairy Heifer Show, Livestock Complex; NMSU Equine Program, McCoy’s Round Pen

• 7 & 8 p.m.: Kenny Arroyos, Cowboy Music, Roberto’s Stage

Thursday, Sept. 29

• 8:30 a.m.: Lamb Show, Livestock Complex

• 9:30 a.m.: 1, 6, 8 & 9:30 p.m.: Amazing Adrian Magic Show, Texas Roadhouse Stage

• 10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Veteran’s Indoor Exhibit and 4-H Building open

• 10 a.m.: School tours

• Noon & 7:30 p.m.: Bengal Tiger Encounter, grassy mall

• 12:30, 5:30 and 8: 30 p.m.: Cycle Circus Live, grassy mall

• 1 p.m.: Beef Heifer Show and Steer Show, both in the Livestock Complex

• 6:30 p.m.: NMSU Equine Program, McCoy’s Round Pen

• 7 p.m.: Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo, Pete Domenici Rodeo Arena; Eddy Harrison, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage

• 8 p.m.: James Micheals, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage

• 9 p.m.: Kenny Arroyos & Wash Tub Jerry, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage; Neal McCowan & The Goodtime Gang, Coors Pavilion

Friday, Sept. 30

• 9 a.m.: Yearling Horse Show, Open Arena

• 9:30 a.m., 1, 6, 8 & 9 p.m.: Amazing Adrian Magic Show, Texas Roadhouse Stage

• 10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Veteran’s Indoor Exhibit and 4-H Building open

• 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.: New Mexico Vintage Tractor Pull, South Side of the Fairgrounds

• 10 a.m.: School tours

• Noon & 7:30 p.m.: Bengal Tiger Encounter, grassy mall

• 12:30, 5:30 and 8: 30 p.m.: Cycle Circus Live, grassy mall

• 1:30 & 6:30 p.m.: N.S.A. Horsemanship, McCoy’s Round Pen

• 6 p.m.: Junior Livestock Sale, Livestock Complex

• 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 p.m.: Light Effect Puppets, Youth Park

• 7 p.m.: Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo, Pete Domenici Rodeo Arena

• 7 p.m.: Eddy Harrison, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage

• 7:45 p.m.: Southern New Mexico Speedway, USRA modifies, street stocks, mini-sprints, Casa Nissan Legends cars and bombers

• 8 p.m.: James Michael, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage

• 9 p.m.: Kenny Arroyos & Wash Tub Jerry, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage

•10 p.m.: Bart Crow, Coors Pavilion

Saturday, Oct. 1

• 9 a.m.: Open Horse Show, hosted by NMSU Horsemen, Rodeo Arena

• 10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Veteran’s Indoor Exhibit and 4-H Building open

• 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.: New Mexico Vintage Tractor Pull, South Side of the Fairgrounds

• 10:30 & 11:30 a.m., 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m.: Light Effect Puppets, Youth Park

• 11 a.m.: Livestock Judging Contest, Livestock Complex

• 11 a.m. & 7 p.m. (finals): Miss Turquoise Circuit Horsemanship Competition, Pete Domenici Rodeo

• 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 8 & 10 p.m.: Amazing Adrian Magic Show, Texas Roadhouse Stage

• Noon, 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.: Bengal Tiger Encounter, grassy mall

• 2, 5 & 7 p.m.: N.S.A. Horsemanship, McCoy’s Round Pen

• 6 p.m.: Junior Livestock Sale, Livestock Complex

• 2:30 & 8: 30 p.m.: Cycle Circus Live, grassy mall

• 4:30 p.m.: Michelle’s Dance Academy, Texas Roadhouse Stage

• 6:30 p.m.: Blue Dragon DoJo, Texas Roadhouse Stage

• 7:00 p.m.: Eddy Harrison, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage

• 7:45 p.m.: Southern New Mexico Speedway, 305 Winged Sprint Cars, X- Mods, late models, super trucks and Hornets

• 8 p.m.: James Michael, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage

• 9 p.m.: Kenny Arroyos & Wash Tub Jerry, cowboy music, Roberto’s Stage

• 10 p.m.: Stoney LaRue, Coors Pavilion

Sunday, Oct. 2

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Veteran’s Indoor Exhibit and 4-H Building open

• 10 a.m.: New Mexico Vintage Tractor Pull, South Side of the Fairgrounds

• 10:30 a.m., 2:30 & 4:30: Amazing Adrian Magic Show, Texas Roadhouse Stage

• 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.: Bengal Tiger Encounter, grassy mall

• 11 a.m.: Miss Turquoise Circuit, Borderland Horsemanship Throw Down, Open Arena

• 11:30 a.m., 1:30 & 3:30 p.m.: Horsemanship Demonstration, McCoy’s Round Pen

• Noon, 2 & 4 p.m.: Cycle Circus Live, Grassy Mall

• 12:30 p.m.: Just for Kix, Texas Roadhouse Stage

• 1:30 p.m.: Blue Dragon DoJo, Texas Roadhouse Stage