Jimenez resigns, Contreras named interim chairman of county GOP

By Tracy Roy

Las Cruces Bulletin

The Republication Party of Doña Ana County (DARP) announced Tuesday, Aug. 15, that Victor Contreras will serve as interim chairman until a committee can convene to elect a new chairperson. Former chairman Roman Jimenez resigned this week after backlash over a post made on the DARP Facebook page.

Jimenez criticized “leftist protestors” in a post over the weekend, who scuffled with white nationalist and white supremacy groups marching against a proposal to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Confederacy during the American Civil War. The skirmish resulted in three deaths and dozens of injured people.



Jimenez was largely condemned over the post, which read:

“These violent, leftist protesters are the brainless robots that are created by evil Soros money. The white ones have been taught to hate their color, the women are taught to hate their men, blacks and minorities want to kill whites and police. Then they have the audacity to call conservatives racist. Their own racism, hate and violence has created the divide amongst those that refused to be bullied anymore. They’re getting exactly what they asked for. A segregated society of groups that they’ve created and even labeled themselves.”

The post was removed shortly after.

“The post was made in regards to other protests and violence that I was aware of,” Jimenez told Albuquerque TV news station KOB-TV Sunday. “I had not been aware of the Charlottesville violence until after posts started coming in in response to what I put.”

Contreras issued the following statement on the DARP Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, where it was announced that he would serve as interim chairman.

“In wake of recent events in Charlottesville, I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Heather Heyer, and to all those who were injured in the senseless violence that occurred over the weekend. I, along with the Republican Party of Doña Ana County take a bold stance against all the extreme acts of violence, racism and hate that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia.

We believe there is no room for bigotry, racism or hate in our country.

As chairman of Doña Ana County Republican Party, I will uphold the very values that so many Americans have fought and given their lives for. Regardless of race, creed or religion, we all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

As Chairman, I will fight for unity and will work diligently to espouse the true values of the Republican Party of Doña Ana County in effort to make New Mexico a more prosperous and peaceful place to live, work, and raise our families.”

Several prominent New Mexico Republicans denounced the remarks of Jimenez, including the chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party.

