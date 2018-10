Rick Trevino performs on the main stage Sunday, Oct.

21, during the Las Cruces Country Music Festival. The festival ran Oct. 19-21 at Plaza de Las Cruces, downtown. It featured Dwight Yoakam, Frankie Ballard, Sawyer Brown, King Leg, Brennin Hunt, Randy Houser and a variety of regional acts. See more on page 26.

PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE