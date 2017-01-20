‘JUSTICE EVERYWHERE’

Carrying a United States flag, Curtis Rosemond — president and CEO with the Las Cruces Hispanic Chamber of Commerce — leads Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima, center, and others during the Martin Luther King Jr.

March, Monday, Jan. 16 in downtown Las Cruces. In conjunction with a federal holiday, the march was held the day after what would have been the Civil Rights leader’s 88th birthday. King was struck down by an assassin’s bullet on April 4, 1968 at age 39. For coverage of the MLK Breakfast, see Page 4; for more photos of the march, see Page 20.

LAS CRUCES BULLETIN PHOTO BY TABITHA ROSSMAN