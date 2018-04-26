Las Crucen wins Prius in annual SWEC raffle

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE

Southwest Environmental Center (SWEC) Prius raffle winner William Bretz of Las Cruces takes the key to his new sporty Prius from Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces owner George Vescovo Tuesday morning, April 24.

Each year the Southwest Environmental Center raffles off a new Prius,selling 500 tickets at $110 each, as away to fund its work to protect and restore wildlife and their habitats.

This year the drawing was held on April 21. This is the ninth time Bretz has purchased a ticket in SWEC’s raffle. The winning number was 98.