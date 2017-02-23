Las Cruces animal shelter to offer free spaying/neutering

Bulletin Report

The Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley, 3551 Bataan Memorial W., will offer free spaying and neutering, rabies vaccination, microchipping and licensing of 40 companion and feral cats on all starting at 6 a.m. until all the slots are filled Feb. 28.

Spaying and neutering is 100-percent effective method of birth control for cats and dogs, saving the lives of animals that might otherwise be put down in a shelter or killed on the street.

Doña Ana County has one of the highest intakes per capita of cats in the nation. The ASCMV took in 43,545 cats since May 2008.

The Feb. 28 will be on a first-come first-served. Cats must be health to be considered for surgery. Owners should bring their cats in secured carriers or they will also be rejected.