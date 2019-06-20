Las Cruces band chosen at 2019 New Mexico Music Awards

Bulletin Report

LAS CRUCES – Longtime Las Cruces band Worm-Hole won Best Metal single, for “Mirror,” at the 2019 New Mexico Music Awards May 19 in a ceremony at Sandia Resort & Casino in Albuquerque. Awards were presented in 40 categories across a variety of genres.

Worm-Hole was the only winner from southern New Mexico (unless you count Socorro) in the competition, which was dominated by the Albuquerque-Santa Fe axis.

“Mirror” is from the band’s most recent album, “In Pieces.”

A special award was given to Kylie, a young finalist in the Children’s Music category. Kylie wrote the song “Lullabye” just two weeks before her mother died due to domestic violence in Albuquerque. As a tribute to her mother, Kylie sang the song at her mother’s funeral. Kylie was awarded the first-ever “Courage” award.

Doug & Donna Geist, owners of the Santa Fe Center Studios in Albuquerque, were presented the Eric Larson Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing “a musician or music industry professional who has contributed to the music community in New Mexico during their lifetime.” Past recipients include Tom Bee, Arlen Asher, Hillary Smith and Nick Luchetti.

Some of the best performances at the awards ceremony came from traditional Norteño band Lone Piñon, teen pop artist Chloë Nixon, songwriters Eb & Hal, Higher Ground Bluegrass, Native Hip-Hop artist G Precious and Mister Kali & Dre Z with Melissa Rios and Jamie Harrison. The groups performed music from each of their nominated entries.

This was the 32nd annual New Mexico Music Awards, recognizing the best of music recorded in New Mexico. Throughout the year, the NMMA presents free music business, tech and arts workshops throughout the state and works to promote New Mexico artists, producers, engineers and recording studios.

Worm-Hole (Travis Manning, guitar/vocals; John Geddes, bass; Michael Portillo, drums) formed in 2006 and have been a fixture on the regional circuit, including a 2009 slot at the prestigious South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

They have recorded four albums – “Breathe,” in 2007, “Dirty Faces EP” (2010), “Travel by Light” (2012) and “In Pieces” (2018).

Bulletin editor Marty Racine contributed to this article.