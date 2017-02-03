Las Cruces Day in Santa Fe

Gov. Susana Martinez takes a selfie with Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce Chair Rick Jackson at the Governor’s Mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico during the 2017 Las Cruces Day in Santa Fe. Las Cruces Day was held Jan. 28-30 at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe, and included a reception, a business brunch, a trip to the Governor’s Mansion, a legislative breakfast and a visit to the Roundhouse. Las Cruces leaders and dignitaries made the trip to Santa Fe to lobby for legislative priorities set forth by the Doña Ana County Legislative Coalition, and to show support to local legislators amid the 2017 60-day legislative session. For more photos from Las Cruces Day in Santa Fe, see pages 13 and 14.

PHOTO BY TRACY ROY