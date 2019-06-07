Las Cruces’ historic Amador Hotel restoration yields state award

By Mike Cook

Las Cruces Bulletin

LAS CRUCES – The City of Las Cruces, the Amador Hotel Foundation, architect Jonathon Craig and Las Cruces developer Max Bower have received the New Mexico Heritage Award for organizations for their work on the restoration of the historic Amador Hotel in Las Cruces.

The award, which was announced in April, was formally presented May 17 in Santa Fe by the New Mexico Cultural Affairs Department’s Historic Preservation Division.

Attendees included Department of Cultural Affairs Sec. Debra Garcia y Griego and Reginald Richie, who is acting chair of the Cultural Properties Review Committee for the state Historic Preservation Division, along with Amador Foundation President Heather Pollard and Vice President Dr. Debra Dennis, City of Las Cruces Economic Development Department Administrator Mandy Guss, Craig and Bower.

“This award is extremely prestigious and speaks to the fact that Don Martin Amador was one of the most historical pioneers of Las Cruces and built two amazing structures, his own home and the Amador Hotel,” Pollard said. “We are blessed as a team to be part of the city’s efforts, [along with] professional historic preservationists and the private sector in the restoration of the Amador Hotel.”

Restoration work is expected to be completed within two years.

Here is what the state Historic Preservation Division said about the award:

“The historic Amador Hotel was built in 1885 by Martin Amador, a prominent member of the Las Cruces community. Originally, the Amador was a one-story adobe building located at the south end of downtown.

The building was subsequently enlarged with a second story and used as a hotel for the next 84 years. In 1969, the building was acquired by Citizens Bank and renovated from its historic territorial style to portray a modern pueblo revival style building. It was later acquired by Doña Ana County and sold to the City of Las Cruces following a campaign by concerned citizens to save the building from demolition.”

