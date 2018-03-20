Las Cruces man sentenced to 10 years on meth trafficking conviction

Gustavo Flores, 26, of Las Cruces, N.M., was sentenced yesterday in federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his conviction on a methamphetamine trafficking charge.

The FBI arrested Flores on July 10, 2017, on a criminal complaint charging him with committing drug trafficking and firearms offenses in Doña Ana County, on Jan. 28, 2017. According to the complaint, Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officers arrested Flores after finding approximately five pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm in his vehicle while responding to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle driving around a neighborhood in Las Cruces.

On Sept. 26, 2017, Flores pled guilty to a felony information charging him with possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In entering the guilty plea, Flores admitted that on Jan. 28, 2017, LCPD officers found approximately 2.28 kilograms (5 pounds) of methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition in his vehicle. Flores further admitted that he intended to deliver the methamphetamine to others in exchange for money.

This case was investigated by the Las Cruces office of the DEA and the LCPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin C. Segovia of the U.S. Attorney’s Las Cruces Branch Office prosecuted the case.