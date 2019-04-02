Las Cruces native selected for New American Voices Play Reading Series

BY MIKE COOK

David Spence’s first play was directed at Las Cruces Community Theatre by Tony-winner Mark Medoff, and his latest work has been selected as part of the prestigious 2019 New American Voices Play Reading Series.

Spence, a graduate of Mayfield High School and New Mexico State University, was in Houston March 15-17 for a staged reading of his new play “W for the Gilbster,” one of the plays selected for the eighth annual play reading series. He’s hopeful the reading will evolve into a full-blown production of the play.

“Gilbert, the weird guy who sits outside all day watching the neighborhood, tells us his story,” New American said about the play, which Spence wrote in 2018. “We pass through time but always stay in his neighborhood. From where he’s sitting, the neighbors are everything. He has no family of his own. He has no job. He can’t even drive a car. He’s never had a girlfriend. Change is in the wind.”

The cast has five central roles, including Gilbert, Spence said in a February telephone interview from Denver, where he lives with his wife. There’s also a group of carolers in the cast.

Spence’s first play, “Recreational Living,” was directed by Medoff and featured a local cast in its 2015 debut at LCCT.

Working with Medoff was “such a rich experience,” said Spence, who had taken Medoff’s screenwriting class at NMSU’s Creative Media Institute. Medoff won a Tony for his play “Children of a Lesser God” in 1980 and was nominated for an Oscar in 1986 for his screenplay adaptation.

“We kind of hit it off,” Spence said about Medoff, “and he’s been my mentor ever since.”

“What I really loved about ‘Recreational Living’ was how seriously everybody took it,” Spence said. “It was a pretty silly play, but everybody was really serious. We rehearsed a lot. That’s a cherished experience for me. I appreciate it even more and more as the years go by.”

Between “Recreational Living” and “W for the Gilbster,” Spence wrote a story for an Eastern Arizona College-orchestrated production of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Spence said his selection for the nationally recognized play reading series in Houston “is really a big deal for me. There are a lot of submissions and it’s not easy to be selected.”

“I really think it helps to have a strong foundation in terms of the format of it,” Spence advised budding playwrights and screenwriters. Those who make decisions about producing plays and movies expect scripts “to look a certain way and read a certain way,” he said.

Experience is also important.

“Any way you can get involved in theatre or making short films is great – getting that kind of experience where you actually have your writing reacted to by a real audience,” Spence said. “Those are opportunities that are really difficult to come by. You have to seek them out. Keep chasing those opportunities. You have to keep writing and writing and have other people experience your work.

“I would start with classes and really just get involved,” he said. “Don’t sit at home too much. Seek out people who are excited about new material and want to help you figure things out.”



