Las Cruces needs leadership to sustain the progress of renewable energy

This summer, the Bulletin reported on a bold goal: Las Cruces is aiming to be 80 percent energy self-sufficient by 2050 and totally net-zero in energy usage by 2070.

This isn’t just talk. Las Cruces is making serious progress in driving solar projects and efficiency improvements, and, last year, the city became the first in New Mexico to receive a nationally recognized rating for sustainability.

These are good moves for improving air quality and cutting emissions, but the biggest advantages of green energy are actually for our economy. By expanding solar, wind, and energy efficiency, Las Cruces can cut electricity costs and create jobs.

As solar prices have fallen dramatically—to half what they were in 2008 and one 1/100 of what they were in 1978—New Mexico’s generation capacity has. There’s now enough solar in our state to power 83,000 homes. The growth of the industry has created 1,900 new high-quality jobs. It’s also created considerable savings for ratepayers and bolstered home values while offsetting pollution caused by burning coal. People across the political spectrum support green energy. According to a recent study, 91 percent of Americans— including 80 percent of conservative Republicans—believe we should speed up our transition toward clean power as a means to protect the planet, save money and spur innovation.

But, in New Mexico, we’ve still got serious work work

ahead of us. We’re still getting less than five percent of our power from solar. And some outof- state special interest groups are actually fighting to stop the growth of green energy.

New Mexico’s political leaders need to commit to simple, popular and cost-effective policies to enable our region’s green growth. There are three policies in particular that can make the difference.

The first is called “net metering.” Under this

program, New Mexico residents can generate their own power and get credit for what they share with the grid for others to use. By supporting net metering, New Mexico’s elected officials promote the growth of solar and ensure homeowners who generate electricity can use it when they need it.

The second is the state residential tax credit— a cost-effective program that has enabled more than 5,500 NM households to go solar and leveraged about $30 million in private sector investment. Across America, renewables receive only a fraction of the subsidies that fossil fuels receive. By reinstating these lapsed credits, the government enables the state to meet its energy goals while helping homeowners save money and boost property values.

The third way elected officials can help our green transition is to expand our state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS). Recent polling found 80 percent of Americans support requiring utilities like PNM to generate more clean power. New Mexico’s RPS—which requires that 15.7 percent of our electricity come from

green sources by 2021—is already creating a cleaner environment and a more competitive economy.

But we can do better. California’s ambitious renewable standard (50 percent clean energy by 2030) has so far created an estimated 25,500 annual construction jobs as well as thousands of other well-paying jobs in transportation, administration and finance.

New Mexico has 1000 times more renewable energy potential than we actually need to power our homes and businesses. Las Cruces is seizing the moment and tapping the potential. But for the sake of our economy, our environment, and our employment situation, we need to move quickly. And this requires stronger political leadership.

Regina Wheeler is the CEO of SunPower by Positive Energy Solar

