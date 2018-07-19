Las Cruces Public Schools is hiring; job fair next Thursday

Bulletin report

Las Cruces Public Schools will host a job fair from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 at the LCPS Teaching & Learning Center, 505 S. Main, Suite 400. The school district will be hiring educational assistants, custodians, substitute custodians, campus security guards, secretaries, substitute teachers and positions in nutrition services. STS of New Mexico will also be on-site to hire bus drivers.

No registration is required for the event. Interviews and job offers will take place during the fair. Applicants need only bring a current resume. A complete listing of available positions can be found at www.lcps.k12.nm.us under the Employment tab. For information call the LCPS Human Resources Department at 575-527-5800.