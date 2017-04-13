Las Cruces shooting leads to road closures

Bulletin report
Las Cruces Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of El Paseo Drive. On April 13, 2017 at about 1:30 p.m., LCPD officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at the intersection El Paseo and Wyatt Drive. One male subject received at least one gunshot injury to his torso.
The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect was involved in a crash as he fled the area. One male suspect was detained by Las Cruces Police Department officers. The investigation has caused several road closures on and around El Paseo Drive.
