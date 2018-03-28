LCPS students off March 30 and April 2

There will be no classes for all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students Friday, March 30 and Monday, April 2 during the spring holiday. All LCPS schools will be closed during the two-day holiday. Schools will resume their regular schedules Tuesday, April 3.

The LCPS administration building, 505. S. Main, Suite 249, will be closed Friday, March 30. All administration offices will resume their regular schedules Monday, April 2.