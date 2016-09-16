Learn to play bridge in a day

Pre-registration for free course happening now

BULLETIN REPORT

Students, teachers and family members are invited to a five-hour course on the card game of bridge from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct.

22 at the Belton Bridge Center, 1214 Madrid Ave.

A light lunch is included and re-registration is required.

“Bridge is a problemsolving social game in which the cards are played instead of being observed as in poker,” said John Randall, a multi-certified instructor of the American Contract Bridge League with a teaching style that mixes humor with an energetic approach. “There is no gambling involved. While the basics can be taught/ learned in a short time, the variations in bidding and playing of the hands is virtually endless. Every hand is like a snowflake; each hand presents a unique set of problems and opportunities.”

During the seminar, Randall said, each table will have an experienced bridge player as a table helper. Mixed into the lecture portions are periods of prepared hands and time for “shuffle, deal and play.”

“As I tell my other students, learning to play bridge is one of the nicest gifts you can give yourself; even nicer when it’s free,” he said.

There are 3200 bridge clubs in North America, and “some of them, I have to admit, don’t treat novice and intermediate players properly,” Randall said. Not so with the Belton Bridge Center, named for Roger and Michelle Belton who were killed while on active duty in the U.S. Army in 1992.

For information or to pre-register, email John Randall at puravidabridge@ yahoo.com or call 786-338-5970. See more at www.lascrucesbridge.

com.

John Randall extends an invitation to anyone interested in learning to play bridge Oct. 22.

COURTESY PHOTO