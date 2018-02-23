Letter to parents about school safety from Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent

Editor’s note: The following is a letter from Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Gregory Ewing, sent on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 23, to parents and the community, which addresses fresh concerns over school safety. Below is the full text of the letter.

Dear Parents,

Recent events in our state and nation have raised concerns about the safety of students at school. In the past few days, isolated threats on social media have led to increased worry in our community. I wish to assure you that the Las Cruces Public Schools shares your concerns. The safety of your children is our greatest responsibility and we are dedicated to their well-being. We have intensified our focus on safety and security procedures to make certain that students and staff are safe. Principals will continue to monitor activity in their respective school buildings. They have already begun reviewing safety drills with faculty, staff, and students, as it is most important that all individuals feel safe and that learning continue as normal in all school buildings. We are also working closely with the Las Cruces Police Department and the Mayor’s office to investigate all threats and determine the best course of action to make sure that schools are safe for students. As we strengthen our efforts at school facilities, we also need your assistance. We ask you and your child to report any threat or safety concern to school officials or law enforcement. While the authenticity of social media threats can be difficult to verify, be assured that every threat will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Coming together as a community and remaining vigilant will help us to ensure that students are safe and allow us to continue the important work of education.

Respectfully,

Gregory Ewing, Ed.D.

Superintendent