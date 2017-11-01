Home A: MAIN Little Monster Mash Little Monster Mash Nov 1, 2017 273 SHARE Facebook Twitter Kendra Sandoval, 4, competed in the 3 to 4 age division dressed as a princess on a unicorn in the Mesilla Valley Mall Halloween costume contest Tuesday night inside the Mesilla Valley Mall. Costume contest and trick-or-Treat took place during Little Monster Mash on Halloween Night at the Mesilla Valley Mall Oct. 31 where Everyone had a BOOOOtiful Time. Photos by Steve MacIntyre Kaylynn Bradley, 4, and her mother Raeanne Bradley dressed as a zombie nurse and patient for the family division of the Mesilla Valley Mall costume contest Tuesday night. Las Cruces residents with their children and other family members trick or treated inside the Mesilla Valley Mall Tuesday night on Halloween.
Comments are closed.